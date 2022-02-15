PENN YAN — Following suit with neighboring counties, Yates County has lifted its mask mandate for employees and visitors in county buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
The county Legislature rescinded the mandate at its Monday meeting. The vote was unanimous. The mandate had been in effect since September of last year, but counties have been repealing them after Gov. Kathy Hochul allowed the state’s mask mandate for indoor settings to expire last week.
The mandates are still in place for schools, childcare facilities, correctional facilities, nursing homes, medical settings and public transportation systems. Sarah Christensen, the county’s public health director, said masks will still be required at her department’s Covid-19 vaccine clinics.
While the vote to lift the mandate was unanimous, Legislator Tim Cutler questioned it with the county’s positivity rate still above 5%. Christensen said it was just under 7% as of Monday.
“That number continues to decrease each day, and now that more people have at-home test kits and vaccines are now available for children 5 and up, I recommend we make it optional,” she said of wearing masks in county buildings. “I think all those factors need to be taken into consideration, not just the positivity rate.”
In other Legislature matters:
• AWARD — The Legislature recognized Mason Harris as a distinguished youth award winner for 2021. He is an eighth-grader at Penn Yan Middle School.
Harris is a member of National Junior Honor Society and active in the Yates County Suicide Prevention Coalition. He took part in last year’s “Out of the Darkness” community walk to highlight the issue. He also founded the Alliance Club, an after-school group that backs the LGBTQ movement.
• APPOINTMENT — The Legislature appointed Rushville-area resident Jim Santee as deputy county fire coordinator. He succeeds Craig Prior, who served in that role for the last 11 years. The Legislature also passed a resolution thanking Prior, who is now the county highway superintendent, for his service.