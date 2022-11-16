PENN YAN — Yates County is taking steps to begin a county-operated ambulance service, following a trend taking hold regionally and beyond.
At its meeting Monday, the county Legislature approved a resolution to apply for a municipal certificate of need and establish an ambulance service. It would begin in June 2023 at the earliest.
“Like the rest of the country, the Yates County ambulance services have a difficult time recruiting and maintaining trained and experience personnel to provide adequate ambulance coverage,” county Administrator Nonie Flynn said.
Flynn said Brian Winslow, the county’s director of emergency services, and Ryan Bailey, its emergency services coordinator, are teaming on a plan the Legislature will hear about at a later date. The first step is applying to the state Emergency Medical Services Council for the certificate of need for an advanced life support service. Flynn and Winslow said the service would augment the existing system in the county, including work by the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Middlesex Valley Volunteer Ambulance, and Naples Ambulance; the latter is based in Ontario County but serves the Yates County town of Italy.
Winslow said the Dundee Fire Department has ambulance service, but only basic life support.
“With the calls we are receiving, we see the need to expand ALS in our county, especially since we are so far out from a trauma center,” he said.
Wayne County is moving ahead with plans to establish an emergency medical services agency, with a goal to have it running in some capacity in the latter part of 2023. Ontario County has hired a consulting firm to look at its emergency medical services system.
In Yates County, Flynn said the municipal certificate of need could take several months to receive. In the meantime, Winslow and Bailey are working on an implementation plan that will go to the Legislature — probably early next year.
“Ambulances will need to be purchased and employees hired,” Flynn said. “The earliest this could be implemented would be June 2023.”
In other Legislature business:
• RESIDENCY — Legislators unanimously approved a local law establishing residency requirements for deputy sheriffs. No one spoke on the topic during a public hearing.
Officials said in order to retain qualified and experienced officers, it may be necessary to employ people that do not live in the county but reside in close proximity. That would include towns in bordering Ontario, Schuyler and Steuben counties.
• HEARING — Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church reminded residents that a public hearing on the proposed 2023 county budget will start at 6 p.m. Thursday in the legislative chambers.
• APPOINTMENTS — Church appointed Jenny Patchett to the county Youth Board, while Milo resident Amber Degner was reappointed to the county Planning Board.