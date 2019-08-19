POTTER — A Yates County man died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Italy Valley Road.
Deputies said James D. Bush, 37, of Italy Friend Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The accident happened about 4:30 p.m.
Bush was trapped in his truck when deputies and members of the Potter Fire Department arrived.
Deputies called in the Department of Environmental Conservation spill response team due to leaking fuel from the truck. The Dresden Fire Department also responded with Hazmat equipment and help contained the fuel.
The sheriff’s office accident investigation team also responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
