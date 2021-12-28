POTTER — A Yates County resident who was on his way home after getting groceries was killed Monday night when his vehicle hit a tree.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Timothy E. Decker, 57, who lived in the hamlet of Italy Valley in the town of Italy, was pronounced dead at the scene. His pickup truck went off Phelps Road in Potter, near Flint Creek Campground, at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Spike said a large front-end loader from the Potter highway department was used to remove Decker’s truck from the tree so that members of the Potter Fire Department could extricate him.
“The pickup truck was completely demolished,” said Spike, adding that Decker was on his way home after getting groceries in Canandaigua. “There were no witnesses to the collision. An autopsy will determine if there was any medical event prior to Mr. Decker going off the roadway.”