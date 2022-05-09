PENN YAN — Village police arrested a Yates County man Friday after he allegedly stabbed someone during a fight.
Andrew J. Schenk, 43, of the town of Italy, was charged with a felony count of first-degree assault and misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal contempt.
In a news release, police said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. behind an undisclosed village business. Officers arrived to find the victim, who was not identified by name or gender, with several knife wounds. Police and bystanders rendered first aid until Penn Yan Ambulance Corps personnel arrived. The person was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan and later transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Witnesses told police the stabbing happened after an argument between Schenk, the victim, and a third person turned physical. Schenk left before police arrived, but officers found him several hours later at a Yates County residence and arrested him without further incident.
Police said Schenk violated the terms of multiple court orders of protection by having contact with the protected party.
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham could not be reached Monday for more details on the incident.
Schenk was arraigned at the county jail and remanded without bail.