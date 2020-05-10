PENN YAN — While it has been slow going in local courts since COVID-19, there are signs the pace may be picking up.
One example: A Yates County man pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge Thursday via video conferencing.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Robert Hebding, 38, of Italy, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault. Judge Jason Cook committed to a sentence of one year in jail.
Hebding was arrested by the sheriff’s office last November after stabbing another man with a knife. Police said the incident happened in the presence of minors, and Hebding was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
The assault charge was a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in jail, but Hebding was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree assault. Casella said the guilty plea satisfies all the charges.
Hebding has been in the county jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond since his arrest. His trial has been scheduled for May, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
“As you know, not much has been happening in the courts as of late. However, we have been cleared to take pleas on certain cases,” Casella said in an email to the Times. “Mr. Hebding’s case is adjourned for sentencing, as we are not able to do that remotely.”