PENN YAN — The Yates County woman accused of practicing midwifery without a license is facing a slew of more serious charges, including felonies.
A Yates County Grand Jury has indicted Elizabeth J. Catlin, 54, of one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument, one count of criminally negligent homicide, 31 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, 31 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, and 31 counts of second-degree identity theft.
The Times is withholding the name of the victim at this time.
Catlin is set to be arraigned Jan. 7 in Yates County Court.