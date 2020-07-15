PENN YAN — The Yates County midwife who faces nearly 100 felony charges has rejected a plea deal that could see her do a small amount of jail time — or none at all.
In Yates County Court Tuesday, Elizabeth Catlin turned down a deal in which she would have pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, unauthorized practice of midwifery, and a forgery charge. If she accepted the offer, Judge Jason Cook could have sentenced her to five years’ probation and up to six months in jail, although the sentence could have included no time behind bars.
Catlin faces 95 charges for allegedly practicing as a midwife for years — largely for the Mennonite community — without a state license. All but two of the charges are for Catlin allegedly using the name of a Penn Yan-area medical office, as well as a staff member’s name, to set up a fraudulent account with a Rochester medical lab.
Authorities allege that Catlin, using forged requisition forms, obtained blood samples from her clients and sent them to the lab for testing.
The homicide charge alleges Catlin caused the death of a baby she delivered in 2018. While District Attorney Todd Casella has declined to elaborate on the charge, some details emerged at Tuesday’s court appearance when one of Catlin’s attorneys asked for the charge to be dismissed. Michael Sussman said the baby was taken to an area hospital and was alive for several hours under the care of a doctor before dying.
Cook will rule on dismissing the charge after looking at county Grand Jury documents.
Catlin, 54, was arrested in November 2018. State police said she was working as a midwife for many years but did not have state certification. The following month, she was arrested again after police said she continued to run an illegal midwife practice in the town of Milo.
Numerous Mennonites have supported Catlin in her court appearances, including an estimated 75-100 earlier this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions that limited the courtroom to 25 people Tuesday, about 50 Mennonites held a rally outside the courthouse after Catlin’s appearance.
David Morabito is Catlin’s lead attorney. Former Ontario County District Attorney R. Michael Tantillo, now an assistant Yates County DA, is prosecuting the case.
Cook rejected Morabito’s motion to have separate trials in the case: one for the homicide charge that would possibly include unauthorized practice of midwifery, and another for the 93 counts related to forgery.
“It is highly prejudicial to consolidate these charges. It’s really two or three different cases,” Morabito said. “It would be fair to my client to separate these charges. She may testify at one trial but not the other.”
Tantillo objected, saying case law allows for a combined trial. Cook agreed.
A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 10. A trial date could be set at that time.
Catlin, a former Potter resident now living in Penn Yan, is a certified professional midwife. Those midwives are allowed to practice legally in most states but not in New York.
Catlin also is being supported by the group Birth Without Boundaries, which argues that women should be allowed to have their babies delivered at home by certified professional midwives.
An Allegany County woman, Melissa Carman, faces related charges. She is accused of helping Catlin with her midwife practice and giving Catlin prescription maternity drugs without a prescription.