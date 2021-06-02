PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office’s Marine Division is offering the New York state boater safety course June 19 at the County Office Building on Liberty Street.
Participants must be at least 10 years old. All operators of personal watercraft must have a boater safety card, regardless of age.
The course, which begins at 8 a.m., lasts 7-8 hours. Class size is limited to the first 20 people to sign up, and the $5 fee must be paid with cash, money order or bank certified check. No personal checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted.
Tickets to attend can be purchased in advance at the county Public Safety Building, 227 Main St., during normal business hours. The last day to purchase tickets is June 18.
Payment also can be made by mailing the fee to the public safety building (attention boater safety) and must be received by June 16. Money orders or bank certified checks are payable to YCSO-Boater Safety, with a note including the attendee’s name, age and phone number.
The class will not break for lunch, so those attending are encouraged to bring a drink, bag lunch and/or snacks.
The course is available online at nysparks.com/recreation/boating/boating-safety-class.aspx.
Call (315) 536-5178 with questions or visit yatescountysheriff.org to find out more.