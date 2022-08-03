PENN YAN — Yates County legislators on Monday got their first in-depth look at what will be one of the priciest capital projects in the county’s history.
During a presentation, county highway Superintendent Doug Rapalee and legislators discussed plans for a 53,000-square-foot building that will house the highway department, office of emergency services, and public health department. It will be off Route 14A in the hamlet of Benton Center, where the highway department is now.
The emergency services office is now based at the public safety building/sheriff’s office on Main Street in Penn Yan. Public health is in the county office building on Liberty Street in the village.
Rapalee said the current highway department facility, a hodgepodge of buildings that date to the 1950s and ’60s, is in bad shape.
“It doesn’t really serve our purposes anymore,” he said. “It’s not energy efficient and isn’t made for the bigger equipment we have today.”
The county is working with C&S Engineering, which has offices in Rochester and Syracuse, on the project. While Rapalee and other county officials stressed that figures are preliminary, the final price tag could be about $25 million. That will include the main building for the three departments, a new highway fueling facility, a bigger building for road salt storage, and demolition of some current buildings. Other buildings will be rehabilitated.
Rapalee said county officials toured a similar facility in Madison County earlier this year, as well as a new highway facility in the town of Canandaigua. While construction costs in Madison County were about $300 per square foot, higher costs largely due to inflation and supply-chain issues could have that number at around $480 per square foot in the Yates County project.
That price tag raised the eyebrows of several legislators, including Mark Morris.
“That’s a red flag based on my capital project experience,” said Morris, who suggested county officials look at projects in other states to see what costs are there.
County officials noted that when talks on the project started several years ago, the estimated cost was about $15 million.
While the highway department is now on 7.6 acres, the county is looking to buy three nearby parcels — they total about five acres — for the project. That will result in training space for area fire departments and emergency medical services, and a new septic system.
Rapalee also went over a tentative timeline, including construction bids going out in December and groundbreaking in May 2023. If that schedule stays on course, the project could be complete by December 2024.
Rapalee, engineers and legislators discussed how the main building could be heated, with options including natural gas, propane, or electric. Solar panels on the roof could be part of the latter option. That prompted a question from Legislator Doug Paddock, who referenced a possible state law that all heat sources for new construction by the end of 2023 be from non-fossil fuels.
Officials discussed financing too. County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the county could have approximately $17 million to $20 million available in building reserve funds and other sources.
“If the project is in the $25 million or $26 million range, we may have to borrow $5 to $6 million,” she said.
Flynn said the only capital project in the county believed to be more expensive was the courthouse on Liberty Street. That project, which included work at the county office building, came in just shy of $30 million about 20 years ago.