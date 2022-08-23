PENN YAN — In a session that was testy and confrontational at times, an ad hoc committee on Monday heard from people for and against the possibility of Yates County becoming a “Constitutional County.”
Most of that talk was in opposition.
“This is a horrible idea. It should have been shot down from the start,” said one Penn Yan resident who could not be identified by those who watched the meeting virtually. “We all know each other in this county and get along. This all came about because some people are stirring the pot nationally. We don’t need anyone stirring the pot locally.”
Last month, Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church appointed the committee to look at the issue. It is co-chaired by legislators Carlie Chilson and Mark Morris, with legislators Tim Cutler, Dick Harper and Jesse Jayne also on the panel.
Chilson said she, Morris and Harper went to Cattaraugus County recently to talk to legislators there. Last November, the western New York municipality declared itself a “Constitutional County” — opposing what it called overreach by state and federal governments on local government and its citizens’ way of life.
“We asked a lot of questions,” Morris said. “We are not looking at this and just saying yes. Nothing is going to happen quickly. We are going to give this issue a thorough scrubbing.”
The committee took public comment on the issue, limiting speakers to two minutes each before and after the meeting — and most of the comments were negative.
“You need to look beyond Cattaraugus County,” said Penn Yan-area resident Tracy Mitrano, a two-time Congressional candidate, noting the Chemung County Legislature rejected a similar declaration. “This is recognized as a separatist movement. If you want to be a separatist, say it. Don’t hide behind the term ‘Constitutional County.’ “
Two people backing the movement in past meetings, Jack Prendergast and Joy Schank, reiterated that support Monday. Prendergast noted a recent op-ed article in The New York Times about a “broken Constitution” and warned of what he called “another unfunded state mandate” — terrorist assessment management — that will cost counties about $175,000 per year.
Schank, as she has in the past, cited what she called overreaching gun and vaccination laws in the state.
“Simply put, we need our elected officials to uphold the Constitution,” she said.
When Penn Yan resident Brenda Reynolds asked whose idea it was to look at the issue, Church replied that it was a subject brought up at several meetings. Reynolds then asked by how many people; Church said four.
“Why are we stirring the pot? Over four people?” Reynolds asked.
About 50 people attended the meeting in person, and Harper asked how many in the audience want Yates to be a Constitutional County. A handful raised their hands.
“To me, this seems more like a feel-good resolution,” he said. “I don’t think anything has really changed in Cattaraugus County.”
Cutler and Jayne expressed reservations about any possible declaration.
“Our job already is to uphold the Constitution. I don’t know if a tangible declaration is going to make a difference,” Cutler said. “I am not sure we should go ahead with this just because Cattaraugus County did. We need more tangible reasons, and I don’t see any.”
“I don’t see any change in Cattaraugus County at this point,” added Jayne, a business owner. “I don’t see a win for us anywhere. This could be a stigma issue with tourism.”
Chilson and other legislators are encouraging the public to email their legislators for their views on the issue before a meeting in late September.
“We are not going to ram anything through here,” Chilson said.