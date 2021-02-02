TORREY — The Yates County Planning Board is recommending the site plan for Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin and data center project be denied.
The vote at Thursday’s meeting was 5-3. The application now goes back to the town of Torrey Planning Board for further consideration at its Feb. 15 meeting.
Greenidge wants to convert the electricity-generating plant on the west shore of Seneca Lake from an as-needed supplier to the power grid to an around-the-clock bitcoin or cryptocurrency mining and data center, with electricity used to power numerous large computers used in the process. Opponents claim the conversion will take in much more water from the lake, use it for cooling, then discharge it back into the lake at higher-than-recommended temperatures, possibly hurting fish populations and promoting algae growth.
The detractors have initiated an Article 78 proceeding against the proposal. They are advocating that the town of Torrey require the State Environmental Quality Review process start anew and include a complete Environmental Impact Statement, with the participation of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Based on the potential for county-wide impacts, the county Planning Board made a motion to recommend denial of the site plan application, which was voted on and passed,” Yates County Planning Director Daniel Long said. “A recommendation for denial can be overridden by a super majority, or approval plus one vote, of the town Planning Board. The next step is for the town Planning Board to revisit the application and make their final determination.”
Long said the Planning Board has no power to approve or deny applications. Instead, it evaluates applications and provides recommendations to local municipalities.
There were 140 comments submitted to the county Planning Board on the project, and 71 people spoke or commented during the planners’ Zoom meeting last week.
“The Greenidge expansion plans have potential negative impacts that go far beyond the town of Torrey or Yates County,” Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, said before the county Planning Board meeting.
In response to the non-binding advisory opinion, Greenidge CEO Dale Irwin noted the company’s site plan already has been approved by a 4-1 vote of the town Planning Board.
“We respectfully disagree with the county board’s assessment of the issues, and it is the town Planning Board which will make the final determination on any site plan application,” Irwin said.
Irwin described the proposal the county Planning Board reviewed as “only one of several options Greenidge could utilize to expand its one-of-a-kind data center. The company is in full compliance with all existing air and water permits to operate its business, as the state DEC has recently stated unequivocally.”
Irwin said the behind-the-meter cryptocurrency mining operation will foster additional job creation in Yates County and generate “significant” new tax revenue for the community.
“We are proud and excited to continue our commitment to the region by bringing technology and innovation to the Finger Lakes,” he said.