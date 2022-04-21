PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office will take part in the nationwide pharmaceutical collection event April 30.
Sheriff Ron Spike said deputies will be at the county courthouse on Liberty Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs, along with pet medicine.
The drive-up service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. The sheriff’s office is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Officials said the collection events help prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted drugs. Disposing of unused meds by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash poses environmental, safety, and health hazards.
Spike said there are permanent kiosks in the county where people can drop off medicine. One is available 24/7 at the public safety building on Main Street in Penn Yan. The other two, at Starkey Town Hall in Dundee and the Rushville village offices, are available during normal business hours.
“These daily availability locations have been used by many, and we thank people for the proper disposal of unused meds,” Spike said in a news release.