PENN YAN — After less than eight months on the job, Yates County’s public health director has resigned.
The county’s weekly newspaper, The Chronicle-Express, reported last week that Annmarie Flanagan’s resignation is effective Oct. 31. She is taking vacation time until then, the newspaper said.
Flanagan told the The Chronicle-Express she faced opposition from some county legislators and the public in the local health’s departments efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Flanagan could not be reached Monday for comment.
In a news release sent to media outlets Monday, county Administrator Nonie Flynn said the process to fill the position is underway. The deputy director of public health, Sara Christensen, is overseeing the department for the time being.
“The spread of the coronavirus continues to have all of our attention,” said Flynn, adding that Flanagan, in her resignation letter, did not specify a reason for leaving.
Flanagan, a Yates County native, was hired in March. She succeeded Deb Minor, who retired in late February after 31 years with the county public health department, the last 12 as director.
Minor had been Schuyler County’s public health director the last two years, a role Flanagan filled as well. Flanagan, a registered nurse and nurse practitioner, has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare.
According to The Chronicle-Express, Flanagan has accepted a teaching position in the nurse practitioner program at Binghamton University.
Flynn said county leadership is working to protect employees and the public from the virus by following all guidance from federal and state health officials.
“After much debate among the Legislature and the public on whether a mask mandate — while in common areas of county buildings — was necessary, it was supported by a majority of the Legislature members and consequently passed,” she said.
Flynn said the public health department continues its community outreach in the following ways:
• Offering vaccination and booster shots at the “vaccination clinic” at the Lake Street Plaza, the former Gordmans store. Clinics are from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Per CDC guidelines, public health will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots this week. Pfizer boosters already are being given.
• Public health offers onsite vaccination for eligible school children at their school.
• Pending CDC approval, public health is prepared to offer the vaccine for children ages 5-11 at clinics and schools.
Flynn said county officials encourage the public to see the CDC website at bit.ly/3pyTnZ1 for updated information, or call the state Department of Health Covid hotline at 1-888-364-3065. The hotline is available 24/7.
Locally, people can contact Yates County Public Health at (315) 536-5160.