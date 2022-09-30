PENN YAN — The Yates County Republican Committee will have its annual meeting Oct. 6 at Seasons on Keuka Lake, a banquet and conference center near the Hampton Inn.
The keynote speaker will be Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. There will be a “mix and mingle” starting at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 7 o’clock.
The committee has endorsed the following candidates in the Nov. 8 general election:
Governor — Lee Zeldin.
Lieutenant governor — Allison Esposito.
State comptroller — Paul Rodriguez.
U.S. Senate — Joe Pinion III.
U.S. House of Representatives — Claudia Tenney.
State Senate — Tom O’Mara
State Assembly — Phil Palmesano.
State Supreme Court (7th District) — Judge Jason Cook and Judge James Vazzana.
County Coroner — John VanDermark.
Committee officials said residents can register to vote by Oct. 14, with early voting from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6.
People who want to learn more about the committee can contact John Prendergast, committee chairman, at johnycrepublicans@gmail.com.