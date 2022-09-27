PENN YAN — With the fall harvest season beginning, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike is reminding drivers that tractors and other slow-moving farm machinery will be on area roads.
“Ninety percent of our collisions with SMVs are rear-end collisions and not the fault of the SMV operator,” Spike said in a news release. “Distracted driving and speed differences makes closure times in just seconds.”
Spike offers these tips when drivers come upon a slow-moving vehicle, which includes horse-drawn Mennonite and Amish buggies.
• Slow down by reducing speed immediately.
• Increase your following distance to create a safety zone.
• Be alert and watch for turns.
• Be patient. The machinery operator will let you pass when there is room to get the equipment off the road.
• Pass with care, and only when it is safe and legal to do so.
• Be aware that animal-powered vehicles may make unanticipated moves or turns into driveways.
• Use caution when encountering a horse-drawn vehicle from the same or opposite direction.
• Avoid blowing the horn, as it may frighten the animal.
• Be aware that SMV operators may have poor visibility due to loads or equipment being towed.
• Be aware that equipment being towed may sway.
Spike said SMVs generally travel less than 25 mph and must display an orange/red triangle. They can include wide combines, tractors, grain wagons, and large trucks.
“Awareness of these SMV type vehicles by reducing your speed using caution when encountering will give safety to all when sharing the roadways,” Spike said.