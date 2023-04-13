PENN YAN — While there appear to be unopposed races for three high-profile positions in Yates County, an intriguing election for county Legislature is shaping up for November.
Rob Schwarting, Republican commissioner for the county Board of Elections, said nominating petitions were submitted last week and reviewed Monday. Schwarting and Bob Brechko, the board’s Democratic commissioner, pored through the petitions.
Barring an organized write-in campaign, Republican Frank Ryan, a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office, is running unopposed for sheriff. Longtime Sheriff Ron Spike announced earlier this year he will not seek a ninth-four year term.
Republican Mackenzie “Mac” Stutzman, now the top assistant in the county district attorney’s office, is now unopposed for county judge. There will be an election for the position in November following the recent election of county Judge Jason Cook as a state Supreme Court justice.
Republican Molly Linehan, now deputy county clerk, is now unopposed to succeed county Clerk Lois Hall. The latter will retire at the end of this year.
There will be a contested race for four seats on the county Legislature representing District 3 (town of Milo). Republican incumbents Dan Banach, Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church, and Mark Morris have submitted GOP petitions, as has county Administrator Nonie Flynn, who is retiring from that position later this year. Running on the Democratic line will be Leigh MacKerchar, Penn Yan’s former mayor.
Schwarting said Legislator Carlie Chilson, a Republican, is not running for reelection.
In the Legislature District 4 (towns of Barrington and Starkey), Republican incumbents Bill Holgate, Jesse Jayne, and Bonnie Percy will be running unopposed.
There will be a contested race for county coroner, with Republican Brian Champlin, a former coroner, running against Democrat Cheryl Nickerson. One of them will succeed incumbent Kathy McGrath, who is running for Torrey Town Board.
Schwarting said most town races are fielding incumbents with few challenges. The only primary election will be in Benton, where Republican incumbents Dick Harper and Alan Tomion are being challenged by Steve Hullings on the GOP line.
Thomas Davie Sr. is running unopposed to fill the remaining term of Brian Murphy on the Benton Town Board. Murphy moved out of town and Davie was appointed to his seat.