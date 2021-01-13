PENN YAN — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike will conduct two public presentations as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1.
The presentations were announced in a press release issued by Spike and Doug Paddock, chairman of the county Legislature. The PowerPoint events will be done by way of Zoom videoconferencing, with limited in-person attendance allowed in the legislative chambers.
To reserve an in-person spot, contact Legislature Clerk Connie Hayes at chayes@yatescounty.org or (315) 536-5150.
Here is the Zoom information on the sessions:
• Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. Link: bit.ly/3i5iBbE. Meeting ID: 839 3760 9603. Passcode: 693088.
• Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Link: bit.ly/2Xx0eTG. Meeting ID: 819 4118 2362. Passcode: 553143.
In addition, people can listen to either session by phone. Call 1-646-558-8656 and enter the appropriate meeting ID.
In addition to the presentations, the Legislature will survey county residents on the topic.
Paddock said the Legislature must certify a reform plan by April 1 or risk losing state aid.