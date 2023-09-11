PENN YAN — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said his office is investigating multiple cases of scams targeting senior citizens, resulting in several thousand dollars being lost.
In a news release sent Friday, Spike said in some cases residents are getting computer pop-up messages that imply involvement in a crime, pornography, embezzlement, or other accusation. Some have alerts that their computer is locked due to a virus, with a telephone number to get help.
Spike added that these are often spam and fake alerts, making reference to a police investigation or federal law enforcement matter. There will be a dollar amount posted to resolve the matter.
“Typically, (the scammers) will advise of an amount to pay and a method of payment that may include wired transfers such as Western Union or Walmart, or may be through an app such as Venmo or Cash App — or simply cash or checks,” Spike said. “Sending you to your bank to withdraw cash is a common trick played on an elderly person.”
Spike said police are also seeing complaints of phone calls and emails of a similar nature.
“These calls typically involve an accusation of wrongdoing and a means of sending money to clear up the cases, or to bail out a relative from a correctional facility,” he said. “These are frauds and there is no way to prevent a swindle artist from contacting an older person as a potential victim, so understanding these crimes and preventing them is our best defense.”
Spike said should anyone receive these types of calls, emails, and alters on their computer, or any other suspicious activity, do not take immediate action, as may be suggested by the scammer.
“You should contact a trusted family member or local law enforcement immediately to initiate an investigation into the matter,” he said. “The recovery of monetary assets once they are gone is exceptionally difficult, as many of these scammers are in foreign countries. Microsoft — nor any other legitimate business or agency — does not operate in this manner. They will not contact you via phone or a pop-up window on your computer.
“Please do not give out any financial information to anyone, in any manner, unless you are familiar with the person and why he or she are asking for money,” Spike added. “Con artists are skilled liars and want to steal your money.”
Spike said more resources are available through Office for the Aging sites, and there are many online resources available such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.