WASHINGTON — As a history buff, attending Tuesday’s State of the Union address allowed Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike to cross off a bucket list item.
“It was a great experience and some memories were made,” Spike said Wednesday morning.
Spike, who was in the nation’s capital for a meeting of the National Sheriffs’ Association board of directors, was invited to the State of the Union by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua. Members of Congress are allowed to invite one guest for the address.
“Sheriff Spike is an exemplary law enforcement officer and dedicated public servant,” Tenney said in a statement. “He is the embodiment of a dedicated public servant and I look forward to working with him and other law enforcement leaders across New York’s 24th District to keep our communities safe.”
Spike, who has been Yates County’s sheriff for more than 30 years and with the sheriff’s department for more than five decades, announced earlier this year he will not seek a ninth four-year term. Spike, 73, is now the senior sheriff in the state, a past president of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, and currently serves on the executive board of the National Sheriffs’ Association.
“I was surprised yet so honored to get the call from Congresswoman Tenney’s office to be her one guest at the State of the Union,” Spike said. “I was humbled by this opportunity to be present and witness such an event that is part of this country’s heritage. I sincerely thank her for recognizing a sheriff in this matter.”
Spike said he sat in the balcony about 15 feet from first lady Jill Biden. He attended a reception at the office of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy before President Joe Biden’s address.
“I was able to meet many other Congressional representatives and others that I’ve only seen on TV,” he said.