PENN YAN — For the third time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike is suspending visitation at the county jail due to an increase in local cases.
“The Yates County numbers have increased three-fold of late, and preventing the virus from entering the county jail — currently averaging 40 or so inmates — is paramount,” Spike said in a news release issued Monday. “We have been monitoring the local and regional increases in numbers of people contracting the virus, especially the Omicron variant, and those being quarantined.”
Spike suspended jail visits in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, and resumed visitation in August of that year when the number of new cases began to wane. He suspended visitation again in December 2020, in the midst of a spike during the holiday season; that lasted until July 3 of last year.
Visits were being allowed until the most recent suspension, which went into effect Monday. Spike said in-person visitation is normally done on weekends, and corrections officers turned away an infected visitor last weekend.
All new inmate admissions are now being quarantined, per policy. Spike said the jail administration, public health officials, jail doctor and jail medical staff are backing his decision, which he calls a temporary order.
As was the case during the previous suspensions, the jail will provide for virtual visits — with a computer tablet — at no cost for the inmates or their families.
“Reducing the risk of infecting staff or inmates in order to prevent an outbreak is essential at this time,” Spike said.
Anyone with questions or the suspension or virtual visits can call (315) 536-5175.