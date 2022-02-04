BENTON — Two Yates County officials will speak at a public workshop later this month on slow-moving vehicles, including farm equipment and horse-drawn buggies.
Sheriff Ron Spike and Tom Eskildsen, senior technician for the Yates County Soil & Water Conservation District, will be the presenters during the Feb. 15 event at the Benton Fire Department, 923 Route 14A. The event will run from 7-9 p.m.
Spike’s program, which is intended for everyone using public roads, will focus on slow-moving vehicle safety, including accidents in the Finger Lakes region, other parts of the state, and across the country. He will talk about driver awareness, accident prevention, and traffic incident management by 911 dispatchers, police, and other first responders.
Eskildsen will speak to the agricultural community about manure gas safety.
There is no cost to attend, and light refreshments will be included.
For more information, contact Henry Martin at (315) 536-4736.