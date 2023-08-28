PENN YAN — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike has announced the sudden death of a sheriff’s office K-9 earlier this month.
In a press release, Spike said “Kinni” — a Shepherd/Malinois mix assigned to Deputy Brandon Jensen — died Aug. 16. Spike said although Kinni was 13, he was still an active member of the sheriff’s office K-9 unit and participated in a demonstration at a local school that morning.
“He was loved by the school kids,” Spike said. “He became ill in the afternoon, and Brandon took him to Eastview Veterinary Clinic, where he underwent emergency surgery and regretfully died during the operation of cardiac arrest. We greatly thank the staff at Eastview for their lifesaving efforts.”
Spike said Kinni was involved in many searches, narcotics cases, and handler protection over the years. He had been a partner to Jensen — a state-certified K-9 trainer and examiner — for more than 11 years and lived with Jensen and his family.
“Kinni did countless demonstrations on his obedience, handler protection, and search capabilities,” Spike said, noting that Kinni joined the sheriff’s office through a donation from the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
The sheriff’s office has several other K-9 officers. Deputy Chad Betts has “Ribo,” who is nearing retirement, and Betts is training his replacement, “Rafi.”
Deputy Seth Skelly is partnered with “Magnum.”
“We are very prideful of the work our K-9 unit does for Yates County local law enforcement, and for our community, as well as other communities in the Finger Lakes region for special assistance calls for drug or missing/wanted person searches, evidence collection, building searches, and narcotics detection,” Spike said. “Kinni was a great asset to us and he will be greatly missed, especially by Brandon and his family. May he rest in peace for his public service.”