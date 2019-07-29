PENN YAN — The Yates County 911 Center is now equipped to receive and respond to mobile phone text messages sent to 911 for emergencies.
“The benefits of text-to-911 are significant, especially when the caller cannot communicate verbally with the 911 dispatcher,” Sheriff Ron Spike said. “That can include when a crime is in progress, active shooter, the caller is injured or choking, cannot speak, facing a domestic abuse situation, or hiding from a burglar, and silence means staying safe.”
“Call if you can — Text if you can’t” is the slogan developed by the Federal Communications Commission. Officials stressed it is only to be used in an emergency.
“This service is available for use by the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, or in situations where it is too dangerous to make a voice call to 911,” said Sandra Smith, Yates County 911 chief dispatcher. “Due to only 140 characters the messages should be brief and concise, and the system cannot yet accept group texts, photos or videos.”
Yates County has been working to put the system in place for some time to meet Next Generation 911 standards, and it has been “live” in test phase for several weeks since implementation.
“When someone sends a text message to 911, the dispatch center’s system creates a tone that is different than a regular call, which lets the dispatcher know a text is coming in,” Smith said. “The computer then switches to a screen with a dialog box and the dispatcher can use their keyboard to type back and send a message to the person who texted for help.”
Spike said voice calls to 911 are still the most efficient way to reach emergency services and get help.
“Text to 911 should only be used in an emergency, when placing a voice call is not possible,” the sheriff said.
For non-emergencies, text your tip to local or county police at 847411, keyword YATES.
