PENN YAN — Yates County is accepting grant applications for 2023 related to recreation in the county.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said $82,000 is available to government and private organizations through the Legislature’s Natural and Recreational Resources Protection Fund. That fund gets a portion of the county’s share of occupancy tax revenue, which comes from hotels and other businesses that offer lodging.
“We are happy to offer this funding for projects in our county that can help protect, preserve, or responsibly develop our natural and recreational resources,” Flynn said. “There is beauty here in Yates County, every season of the year, and projects that can help us share that beauty with our citizens and visitors is exactly what we are looking for.”
Funding awards require a 50% match, except in rare circumstances. The match may be made up of additional funding from other parties or in-kind services.
The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Jan. 24. The awards usually are made in March.
Interested parties can find the grant application, as well as the grant policy information, on the Yates County Planning Department website at yatescounty.org/205/planning.
Applications can be submitted digitally to county Planner Jeff Ayers at jayers@yatescounty.org, or by mail to Ayers at 417 Liberty St., Suite 1903, Penn Yan, NY 14527.