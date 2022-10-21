PENN YAN — Despite a projected 9% spending increase in the Yates County budget, the county’s property tax rate is set to fall again.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn, who doubles as the budget officer, sent her preliminary budget to media outlets earlier this week. The proposed plan shows overall county spending of approximately $49.9 million, a 9.3% increase over the current $45.6 million budget. The proposed 2023 budget has a property tax levy of approximately $15.9 million, a reduction of about $600,000 over the current levy.
Flynn said due to the levy reduction and a 7% increase in the full value of taxable property in the county, the proposed property tax rate will fall from $5.51 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $4.95. That would mark the sixth straight year the tax rate has dropped.
Revenue in the 2023 budget is projected at $33.9 million, nearly 17% higher than this year’s $29.1 million. Flynn said the county is expected to have sales tax revenue of $19 million next year, up from $15 million this year.
The county also is expecting more occupancy tax revenue next year, as well as an increase in state and federal aid.
On the spending side, general government expenses are expected to be 15% higher than this year. That includes operational costs like administration and physical and financial operations.
“The expenses here are generally consistent with the previous year’s expenditures,” Flynn said. “However, there are overall increases due to the gas price increases.”
Flynn also projects a 21% increase in public safety expenditures. That includes upgrades to the 911 Center, new bulletproof vests for police and court security, and adding a security officer to the county office building.
The county Legislature will meet Tuesday morning for a budget workshop and could continue that work the next day. However, in recent years legislators often have needed just one day.
Legislators are expected to approve the tentative budget after the workshop and set a public hearing date of Nov. 17.