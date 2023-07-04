BARRINGTON — A Dundee-area teenager was killed Monday morning when the vehicle he was riding in went off Route 14A and rolled over several times.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the accident happened at approximately 7 a.m.
Dakota A. O’Shaughnessy, 20, of Dundee, was driving south when his vehicle went off the road. The vehicle rolled over several times, then hit a culvert and multiple trees before ending up on its roof.
Spike said a passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old male from Starkey, was pronounced dead at the scene by a county coroner. As of Monday afternoon, Spike said the teen’s name was not being released until family members were notified.
O’Shaughnessy was taken by ambulance to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. Spike said his injuries, while serious, were not considered life-threatening.
Numerous emergency personnel responded to the incident. Spike said the sheriff’s office accident investigation unit and criminal investigation division is looking into the cause of the crash.