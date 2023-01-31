PENN YAN — The public is invited to a pair of events next week to kick off Yates County’s bicentennial celebration.
The first will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the Legislature chambers, where a resolution will be read. The county was incorporated Feb. 5, 1823, and Monday’s event will precede numerous activities throughout the year.
The second event will be Feb. 8, when county officials and the Yates County Chamber of Commerce host a business-after-hours event. It begins at 5 p.m. in the county office building. The event will include refreshments and unveiling of a photographic exhibit depicting county history.
“That display will be in different municipalities throughout the year,” county Administrator Nonie Flynn said. “We are very excited to kick off our celebration.”
Yates County was formed in 1823 when 310 square miles were partitioned from larger Ontario County. It was named for Joseph Yates, the seventh governor of New York who served from 1823-24 and signed the act making Yates County official.
Sixty square miles were added from Steuben County in 1826, making up present-day Yates County that includes nine towns and four villages. The population has remained consistent over the years — from about 20,000 at the start to approximately 25,000 today.
Those villages include Penn Yan, Dundee, Dresden, and Rushville. The latter is named for Dr. Benjamin Rush, a Founding Father of the United States.
Some notable landmarks in the county precede its establishment. They include The Birkett Mills, which traces its history to 1797, when George Washington was President.
In the early years of its history Yates County hosted a women’s rights convention (1855) attended by legendary suffragist Susan B. Anthony. Noted abolitionist Frederick Douglass made several trips to Yates County — including a July 4, 1962, event in Himrod — and several homes in the county were believed to be part of the Underground Railroad.
Today’s historic landmarks in the county include Garrett Memorial Chapel, Keuka College, and Esperanza Mansion — now called The Mansion at the Lake.