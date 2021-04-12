PENN YAN — Yates County will observe April's designation as National County Government Month.
This year's theme is "Counties Matter," highlighting how counties help improve residents' lives and touting local government workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Yates County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” said Nonie Flynn, county administrator. "In a year full of unimaginable challenges, Yates County stepped up and faced this pandemic head on, providing the emergency response and other essential services upon which our residents rely. I salute all our county employees and encourage residents to visit yatescounty.org to learn how the county can assist you and your loved ones.”
“Yates County employees take great satisfaction in their responsibility to protect and enhance the health, well-being and safety of our residents in efficient and cost-effective ways," added Doug Paddock, chairman of the county Legislature.
As part of this year's observance, the New York State Association of Counties is having a photo contest to show the beauty and diversity of New York's counties. To enter, share a photo of a county on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and tag @nyscounties and use the hashtag #countiesmatter. Five winning photos will be chosen for the summer edition of the NYSAC News magazine and included in the NYSAC 2022 calendar.
“National County Government Month is an opportunity for counties to highlight the many ways they serve their residents,” said Stephen Acquario, NYSAC's executive director. “Local government is vital to our communities across the state, and this is the perfect time to showcase counties across New York state.”