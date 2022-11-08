PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office is taking part in a pilot program to recruit more potential correction officers.
“We have several openings for correction officer,” Sheriff Ron Spike said. “The applicant pool does not meet our needs and this pilot program of a questionnaire based on training, experience, and education will replace the entrance exam. We see this as a positive for recruitment.”
Spike said the county’s personnel officer was able to get Yates included in the pilot program — approved for 12 counties in the state — by the New York State Civil Service Department for the online questionnaire (exam).
The turnaround on test scores is done mainly by computer. It is much quicker than the usual testing process, which Spike said can take months to have an eligibility list.
Prospective officers who meet the minimum requirements have to complete the application by Nov. 29. The application fee is $17.
Those interested can go to yatescounty.org/203/personnel for more information.