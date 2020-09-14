PENN YAN — Yates County officials have announced updated information on accessing county departments, some of which are still impacted by COVID-19 measures.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the county office building, on Liberty Street in Penn Yan, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. As part of COVID-19 prevention efforts, however, appointments are preferred and some departments and services are subject to continued limitations.
Employees and visitors will be screened at the building entrance and are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing of at least six feet at all times. Anyone with symptoms of the virus are asked to stay home.
Hand hygiene stations can be found throughout the building, and cleaning protocols have increased.
“Together we can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect those at the highest risk for serious illness by following social distancing,” Flynn said in a press release. “Thank you for your understanding in these unusual times.”
People can refer to the following list of county department and services. Department phone numbers and more COVID-19 information can also be found at yatescounty.org.
• Board of Elections: Open to the public beginning Sept. 21; (315) 536-5135.
• Buildings & Grounds: Open; (315) 536-5105.
• Community Services: Open, but appointments preferred; (315) 536-5115.
• Cornell Cooperative Extension: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; (315) 536-5123.
• County Administration: Open; (315) 531-3210.
• County Clerk: Open, but appointments preferred. The records room is open by appointment only; (315) 536-5120.
• County Treasurer: Open; (315) 536-5192.
• Department of Motor Vehicles: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — appointments for license-type transactions; Wednesday and Friday — appointments for vehicle-type transactions; (315) 536-5122.
Plate surrenders and renewals by mail or at the drop box. License and vehicle transactions are also being processed by mail or at the drop box.
• District Attorney: Open; (315) 536-5550.
• Highway: Open; (315) 531-3200.
• Historian: Open; (315) 536-5147.
• Information Technology: Open; (315) 536-5189.
• Legislative Office: Open; (315) 536-5150.
• Office for the Aging: Closed to the public; available by phone at (315) 536-5180.
• Office of Emergency Management: Open; (315) 536-3000.
• Personnel: Open; (315) 536-5112.
• Planning: Open; (315) 536-5153.
• Probation: Open; (315) 536-5155.
• Public Defender: Open; (315) 536-3420.
• Public Health: Open; (315) 536-5160.
• Real Property: Open, but appointments preferred; (315) 536-5165.
• Sheriff: Open; (315) 536-4438.
• Social Services: Open, but appointments preferred; (315) 536-5183.
• Soil & Water: Open; (315) 536-5188.
• Veterans Services: Open, but appointments preferred; (315) 536-5196.