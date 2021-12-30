PENN YAN — Following another long public hearing, a local law that bans weapons in buildings owned or leased by Yates County has been approved — with a provision.
The law was passed almost unanimously, 11-1, during the county Legislature’s year-end meeting Wednesday. The only no vote came from Legislator Terry Button.
Jim Multer and Pat Killen were absent.
The law first came up for a vote in September, but was not adopted although seven of 13 legislators voted for it. Legislator Ed Bronson was absent at that meeting, and at least eight votes were needed for passage.
After that vote, Multer — who voted against the law in September — and others suggested changing the wording in the proposal. Perhaps the biggest change was simply adding the word “openly” possessing a weapon, meaning people with a concealed carry permit can still take a gun into a county building.
Wednesday’s hearing included many comments for and against the law.
Elaine Lewis, an employee with the county Department of Social Services and union president, said herself and the vast majority of her colleagues wanted the law.
“Employees are not allowed to carry. If we are not allowed to have weapons in this building, why should the public be?” she asked. “The employees feel like sitting ducks here.”
County Clerk Lois Hall, who could not attend the meeting because of a swearing-in ceremony at the county courthouse, had county employee Sandy McKay read a letter she wrote to the Legislature earlier this month, asking them to support the law.
Several local residents also spoke in favor of the law, including Milo resident Tracy Mitrano, a Congressional candidate.
“I support the staff if they want it,” Mitrano said.
“It’s crazy to carry a gun into the county building,” said Cathy Swarthout, a former county employee who called herself a proud gun owner.
However, several others spoke against the law. They included Potter resident Sandy King, a former state trooper who is now a consultant for workplace violence prevention.
“No law will prevent a mass shooting or shooting episode,” she said. “You are denying people the right to protect themselves.”
“The way you stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” added Himrod resident Joy Shank, who suggested putting the local law up to a public referendum. “This law could come with a big price tag.”
Benton Supervisor Jack Prendergast, a longtime opponent of the law, also cited the potentially high cost of metal detectors and security officers in county buildings. He alleged the Legislature acted as a “secretive body” in formulating the law, and said there are few incidents of trouble at county buildings.
“You can’t solve every problem,” he said. “This is going to cost the county a million dollars before you are done.”
Before the vote, Button suggested tabling the issue until a new Legislature takes office next month. Legislators Multer and P. Earle Gleason will be leaving the board, replaced by Jesse Jayne and former Legislator Mark Morris.
Button’s motion to table the measure resulted in a 6-6 vote.
The law bans weapons, including firearms, stun guns and “dangerous” knives, from “openly” being taken into buildings owned or leased by the county, with the focus being the county office building. Offenders could be fined up to $500 and/or face three months in jail.
In a related measure, the Legislature voted to adopt a county facility security policy. It will include annual de-escalation training for employees, customer service training, and funding one court security officer as a “roving officer” for security in and around county facilities.
Button and Legislator Carlie Chilson voted against the policy.