PENN YAN — When a proposed local law that would ban weapons in buildings owned or leased by Yates County failed to get approval this year, there was a sense the issue wasn’t dead.
Indeed, that is the case.
On the agenda for Monday’s county Legislature meeting is a resolution to set a date for a second public hearing on the topic. If the hearing is approved, it would be Dec. 29 at 11:05 a.m. in the legislative chambers.
There was lengthy debate on the topic at the first hearing in September, but the law was not adopted even though seven of 13 legislators voted for it. Legislator Ed Bronson was absent; at least eight votes were needed for passage.
Pat Killen, Tim Cutler, P. Earle Gleason, Bill Holgate, Bonnie Percy, Dick Harper and Chairman Doug Paddock voted in favor. Carlie Chilson, Leslie Church, Dan Banach, Jim Multer, Terry Button and Rick Willson were opposed.
The law would ban weapons, including firearms, stun guns and “dangerous” knives, from being taken into buildings owned or leased by the county, with the focus being the county office building. Offenders could be fined up to $500 and/or face three months in jail.
Most of the public comments in September favored the proposal, although people opposed cited the potentially high cost to enforce it with security personnel and metal detectors. One of the opponents was Benton Supervisor Jack Prendergast, who claimed it could cost $300,000 to $500,000 to enforce it.
Some proponents brought up a Schuyler County incident in 1992, when four employees were killed by a gunman upset over child support.
Several county officials want the law adopted. Among them is Clerk Lois Hall, who emailed the Times but said she won’t be able to make the public hearing — if it is approved — because she will be attending a swearing-in ceremony at the courthouse at the same time.
“My opinion is that no one needs to bring a weapon into this building except law enforcement,” she wrote. “The only reason someone would be doing so is with the intent to harm or intimidate someone.”
Some legislators said while they understood the need to protect county employees, they believe the proposed law was rushed through several months ago.