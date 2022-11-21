BENTON — Two young children have been released from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after the horse-drawn buggy they were riding in was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Lovejoy Road, just north of Baldwin Road. Ivan Martin Jr., 26, who grew up in Benton and now lives in Herkimer, was driving the buggy south when it was hit from behind by a car driven by Linda A. Gavigan, 52, of Barrington.
“Ivan was visiting his parents in Benton and took the buggy out to visit friends of family when it was struck,” Spike said.
Martin, his wife Wilma and their two children, ages 2 years old and 10 months, were ejected from the buggy, which ended up in a ditch. The parents were not injured.
Wilma Martin went with her younger child in a Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong. Ivan Martin Jr. and their 2-year-old child were taken by Penn Yan Ambulance to Strong.
Spike said Monday that both children were treated at Strong and discharged.
Gavigan was charged with following too closely, imprudent speed approaching a horse, and failure to use due care approaching a horse.
Spike said the horse was not hurt.
The sheriff added that the buggy was equipped with a slow-moving vehicle emblem and flashing lights.
Gorham Ambulance, Medic 55, personnel from Yates County emergency services office, and the Benton Fire Department also responded. The sheriff’s office’s accident reconstruction unit worked the scene.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Spike said Gavigan was not impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. He said whether Gavigan was using an electronic device at the time is being investigated.
Gavigan’s damaged vehicle was impounded for further analysis.
“Distraction is covered in the fail to exercise due care (charge),” he said. “Distraction can come in many forms and the driver staying alert is paramount, especially on roads with traffic control devices (yellow warning signs) noting slow moving vehicles — buggies, farm equipment, and bicycles. This county road was marked with such signage.”