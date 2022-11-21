Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&