PENN YAN — Less than a month ago, a Dundee woman was convicted of smothering her toddler son to death nearly 20 years earlier.
Largely because of that case, Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella has been named “Prosecutor of the Year” by the New York Prosecutors Training Institute.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime investigation,” Casella said while getting the award last week in Lake George during the summer conference of the District Attorneys Association of New York. “Trying the case was unbelievable.”
Casella was nominated for the award by Mike Tantillo, Ontario County’s longtime DA and now an assistant DA for Yates County.
Tantillo said Casella, in his first term as Yates County DA, has done presentations at several conferences for both new and experienced prosecutors on using technology in criminal cases. Casella has also authored articles and trained prosecutors on the relatively new discovery laws, among other contributions to colleagues.
However, Casella was largely recognized for his prosecution of Kelly Anderson, who was convicted in a jury trial of murder in the 2002 death of her then 16-month-old son. Tantillo said in 2018, Casella took a fresh look at the large case files, used new DNA technology and eavesdropping warrants to get an indictment and conviction.
“He has been motivated first and foremost by a desire to seek justice for the innocent child victim,” Tantillo said.
Susan Valle, executive director of the prosecutors training institute, presented the award and called it a challenging case.
“Todd coordinated the new case from the ground up,” she said. “He left no stone unturned.”
“Receiving this award was as overwhelming and unexpected as the nomination was,” Casella said. “The honor of this recognition is tremendous and would not have been possible if not for the support, patience and dedication of my wife, my staff’s commitment and hard work ... fellow prosecutors across the state for their advice and support, and the investigators who worked tirelessly on the case.”