PENN YAN — Yates has joined the growing list of New York counties declaring states of emergencies in an effort to prevent immigrants now in New York City from coming here.
Yates County declared its state of emergency Monday. It was signed by Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church and will remain in effect for 30 days, or until it’s rescinded.
In the declaration, Church said the state of emergency was declared due to the anticipated imminent and uncoordinated delivery to the county by New York City of large numbers of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers. She said that would put unsustainable demands on the county — and other municipalities in the county — for services.
“Yates County, with a population, economy and resources that are only a fraction of New York City’s, is not capable of receiving and integrating into the community a large number of immigrants and asylum seekers,” Church wrote in an email to the Times later Monday. “We do not have the resources to assist and care for undocumented immigrants, and this would adversely impact the ability of the county to continue to provide an adequate level of services to all, including those county residents already dependent upon, or in need of, government services, including health services, social services, law enforcement services, educational services, and the many other services that the county and other local municipalities provide at taxpayer expense.”
In an interview Sunday on the CBS News show “Face the Nation,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said more than 70,000 migrants from the U.S-Mexico border have come to New York City in recent months. Adams said 42,000 remain in city care.
“We have 108,000 cities, villages, towns,” Adams said. “If everyone takes a small portion of that and if it’s coordinated at the border to ensure that those who are coming here to this country in a lawful manner is actually moved throughout the entire country, it is not a burden on one city.”
A new CBS News poll found Americans who are receptive to the idea of temporarily accepting migrants into their cities depends on their politics and where they live. About 52% of Americans favored housing migrants in their cities, but only 37% thought their city had the facilities to be able to do so. Democrats were more willing to accept migrants, while Republicans were mostly opposed.
“Yates County is a diverse community that welcomes natural and legal immigration to our community,” Church said. “There is nothing humanitarian about a sanctuary city sending busloads of people to counties that do not have the infrastructure or resources to care for them.”
Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties all declared a state of emergency in the past week. Officials in those counties said they don’t have the resources to handle immigrants coming from New York City.
Mike Enslow, chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, made a similar statement last week. He was backed by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua.
Yates County’s order includes provisions that no person, business or other entity in the county can contract with a municipality or entity outside the county to transport immigrants or asylum seekers to Yates County. It also states that immigrants and asylum seekers cannot be housed at hotels, motels, or apartments in the county — through a contract — unless it is approved by the county administrator.
The order also states that an application for such a contract would cost $1,000 to be reviewed by the county. Any violation could result in a criminal charge, a penalty of $2,000 for what is considered an illegal contract, or a fine of $2,000 for each immigrant or asylum seeker housed.
“At this time we do not have any concrete knowledge that immigrants are being sent to Yates County,” county Administrator Nonie Flynn said.