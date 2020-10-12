PENN YAN — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the national drug collection event on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Sheriff Ron Spike said deputies will take expired, unused and unwanted medicine from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the rear of the county courthouse between Liberty and Main streets. The drive-thru event is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Spike said the collection events prevent pill abuse and theft, and also benefit the environment if those drugs are not flushed down the toilet or thrown away and end up in a landfill. The annual spring event in Yates County was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prescription, over-the-counter and pet medication will be accepted. Spike said deputies with masks will take the drugs for proper disposal, and people will not need to get out of their vehicles.
The sheriff added that for people who can’t make the Oct. 24 event, three permanent drug drop boxes are available in the county. One is open 24/7 at the sheriff’s office in the public safety building on Main Street in Penn Yan.
The Starkey Town Hall in Dundee and Rushville village offices also have drop boxes. They are available to the public during business hours.
“These daily availability locations have been used by many and we thank you for the proper disposal of meds,” Spike said in a press release.