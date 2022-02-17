PENN YAN — With the latest Yates County Habitat for Humanity project nearing the finish line, agency officials are setting their sights on a milestone build.
Habitat’s 19th project, a two-story, four-bedroom home on East Elm Street, is almost complete after volunteers broke ground last June. Steven and Marcy Hall, and their four children, have contributed more than the 500 hours of “sweat equity” that is required of each partner family.
The Yates chapter is seeking its next partner family, and will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. March 10 at the First Baptist Church, 224 Main St. Those attending will be required to wear a face covering.
Sarah Crevelling, chapter secretary for Yates County Habitat for Humanity, said the group is looking forward to building its 20th home.
“We are proud to be one of the only all-volunteer Habitat for Humanity chapters in New York state,” Crevelling said. “Our volunteers work hard year-round to strengthen our community, and we look forward to meeting our next partner family and building a safe home alongside them.”
Interested parties are encouraged to get a head start on the process by contacting Shawn Blauvelt of the Keuka Housing Council at sblauvelt@keukahousingcouncil.org or (315) 536-8707, ext. 105. A list of documents that interested families should gather can be found on the Yates County Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
Partner families must have a significant housing need, be willing and able to take on an affordable mortgage, be willing to partner with the chapter in building their home, be looking for housing in Yates County, and be willing to take the online Home Ownership Program course offered by the Keuka Housing Council.
Send questions to YatesCountyHabitatforHumanity@gmail.com.