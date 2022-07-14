PENN YAN — A home that many village residents have likely seen progress from the ground up will be dedicated at the end of the month.
Yates County Habitat for Humanity officials have scheduled a blessing/dedication ceremony for its most recent home at 2 p.m. July 31. The four-bedroom, two-bath home at 300 E. Elm St. is on the corner of Walnut Street, a moderately busy intersection in the village.
The partner family, Steve and Marcy Hall and their four children, have contributed more than 800 hours of “sweat equity” toward completion of their home. They have worked with dozens of volunteers since June 2021, when ground was broken on the project.
The East Elm Street home is the 19th project for Yates County Habitat for Humanity. Sarah Crevelling, chapter secretary for the organization, said Habitat officials are looking forward to building the 20th home.
“We are proud to be one of the only all-volunteer Habitat for Humanity chapters in New York state,” Crevelling said. “Our volunteers work hard year-round to strengthen our community.”
During the ceremony, Habitat officials will welcome the Halls to the neighborhood and acknowledge the volunteers, businesses and community partners who have helped along the way. The public is invited, although Habitat officials noted that parking is limited in the area.