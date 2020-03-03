PENN YAN — Yates County’s new public defender is no stranger to the area.
Steve Hampsey, a 1981 Penn Yan Academy graduate, was unanimously appointed to the position Monday during a special meeting of the county Legislature.
Hampsey replaces Katie Gosper, who had the job for about two years. Gosper was not re-appointed by the Legislature, and county Administrator Winona “Nonie” Flynn would not elaborate on that decision.
Hampsey’s salary this year will be slightly more than $80,000. His term runs until the end of 2021.
Hampsey had been doing real estate and title work since 1985 in Virginia and North Carolina, before returning to Yates County. He is a graduate of Valparaiso (Indiana) University Law School and was admitted to the New York bar five years ago.
He did some work in the public defender’s office for about a year before taking the full-time position. At this time, he has one assistant part-time public defender in Karen Madsen.
“The office desperately needs another full-time attorney. We are very shorthanded,” Hampsey said. “I’m excited about making the office run smoother and providing good representation to the people of Yates County.”