PENN YAN — Yates County’s new public health director discussed COVID-19 vaccination efforts during Monday’s county Legislature meeting.
Annmarie Flanagan was unanimously appointed to the position Monday. She succeeds Deb Minor, who retired in late February after 31 years with the county public health department — the last 12 as director.
Minor had been Schuyler County’s public health director the last two years, a role Flanagan will fill as well.
“I am eager to work with the outstanding staff in both counties. My main focus is to vaccinate as many Schuyler and Yates residents as possible, to be able to reach herd immunity, and for all of us to return to our daily lives without restrictions,” Flanagan said. “I look forward to moving past this pandemic so both departments can return to our full focus of health prevention and promotion.”
Flanagan, a Yates County native, has more than 30 years of experience in health care. She started her career as a registered nurse and later earned a master’s degree in nursing education, a post-master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner, and a doctor of nursing practice degree from St. John Fisher College.
“Deb has done an excellent job for the county and we will miss her terribly,” Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said. “We are fortunate to have someone with Annmarie’s qualifications willing to take on the position and are sure we have made an excellent selection.”
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the search for a new director began last September and ended in November after an interview committee, including representatives from Yates and Schuyler counties, endorsed Flanagan for the dual role. While she was officially appointed Monday, Flanagan has been on the job in both counties since Feb. 27 after getting approval from the state Department of Health.
Under public health law, the shared position has a six-year term.
“Yates County is fortunate to have Annmarie accept the position,” Flynn said. “She is more than capable of taking on the role to promote optimal health for all people in our community with integrity, compassion and commitment to excellence.”
At Monday’s meeting, Flanagan said a little more than 20 percent of county residents have had at least one vaccine dose. More than 2,300 residents — about 11 percent of the county population — have been fully vaccinated.
Flanagan said those numbers reflect residents who have gotten a vaccine in or out of the county.
“We are now getting the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine,” Flanagan said, noting 200 doses of that vaccine will be given at a county clinic later this week.
In other Legislature matters:
• AID — Flynn said Yates County is set to receive approximately $4.8 million in government aid as part of the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan approved by the Senate over the weekend.
• DISTINGUISHED YOUTH — The Legislature recognized Laura Bagley, a Penn Yan Academy graduate, as a Yates County Distinguished Youth for 2020. She is a nursing student at Finger Lakes Community College.
Bagley was a Yates County 4-H member for 11 years and volunteered for the Shelter of Hope, Yates County Christmas program and at Clinton Crest Manor in Penn Yan.
Bagley is the second of three county youths who will be recognized by the Legislature this year for their accomplishments in 2020. The first was James “JD” Tette, a student at Penn Yan Academy.