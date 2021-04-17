PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office will take part in the nationwide pharmaceutical collection event April 24.
Deputies will be at the county courthouse on Liberty Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Pet medicine will be accepted too.
The drive-up service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Sheriff Ron Spike said there are kiosks where people can drop off medicine. One is available 24/7 at the public safety building on Main Street in Penn Yan. The other two, at the Starkey Town Hall in Dundee and the Rushville village offices, are available during normal business hours.