PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature got a COVID-19 update from the county’s public health director, and it wasn’t good news.
“We had 17 news cases over the weekend, and unfortunately one new death,” Deb Minor said at Monday’s Legislature meeting. “That puts our total deaths at eight, with five people in the hospital.”
Minor said the county has recorded 452 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 18,000 negative tests. Nearly 200 people are now in isolation or quarantine.
Minor added that the county’s positivity rates are 5.9% (7-day rolling average) and 5.4% (14-day rolling average).
The Finger Lakes region rate is 8.1%, which Minor said is the highest in the state. That is largely due to above-average rates in Monroe (8.7%) and Ontario (7.3%) counties.
While Pfizer’s vaccine was approved last week and Moderna’s vaccine is expected to get FDA approval this week, Minor said the general public likely won’t have access to a vaccine until next spring or summer.
“We are asking for the public to be patient,” she said. “Priority groups will get the vaccine first.”
Minor said Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Community Health is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing, on a drive-thru basis, at its Penn Yan clinic and other clinics in the region including Geneva, Newark and Ovid. The testing is by registration only at bit.ly/37kmGFg and available to anyone.
The next testing is set for Dec. 17, with others scheduled for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
In other Legislature action:
• RECOGNITION — The board recognized the service of Ed Wedge, a town of Milo resident and longtime Penn Yan Academy teacher who recently passed away.
Wedge also was well known in the area for his more than 40 years with the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps and his 30 years as an emergency medical services instructor.
“We as a community will certainly miss him,” Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said.
• YEAR-END MEETING — The Legislature’s final meeting of 2020 will be Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. in the legislative chambers.