PENN YAN — The Yates County STOP-DWI program held its spring victim impact panel Wednesday at the county office building, with COVID-19 protocols in place.
“Our mission is to have driving under the influence by alcohol or drugs offenders understand the human factor of victimization that impaired driving can cause others affected by a related crash and how lives, families and friends are forever affected by making a bad choice to drink or take illegal drugs, and then drive a motor vehicle,” said Sheriff Ron Spike, who chairs the panel task force.
Thirty court-ordered offenders were at the event, which included local officials. Panel coordinator Linda Wright organized the event.
The panel speaker was Michelle Curtin, a teacher in the Wayland-Cohocton school district in Steuben County. Her mother, also a teacher, was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver.