PENN YAN — The Yates County Legislature is supporting a proposed housing project near the village limits, but the support is not unanimous.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Legislature — in a 10-4 vote — approved a letter of support for the “Vineyard Hill” project proposed by the Keuka Housing Council. The letter is to go with a grant application by the council.
Legislators Carlie Chilson, Dick Harper, Pat Killen and Rick Willson voted no. In an email to the Times, Chilson said her concerns include people in drug/alcohol rehabilitation living with low-income families in the proposed development, which would be on 13.8 acres of land the council owns in the town of Jerusalem near Penn Yan’s Lakeview Cemetery.
“I don’t believe that is a good mix for our vulnerable children and families. We have a duty to protect our children and families as much as we can,” Chilson said, adding the only access to the development would be a dead-end road (Court Street) that goes past Penn Yan Academy. “Many of the residents who reside on this road have reached out to me and have strongly expressed their opposition with this plan.”
Willson said while he doesn’t oppose low-income or supportive housing for those in rehab, at the time of the vote he knew little about the project and has several concerns. He added the project may require annexation of land into the village from Jerusalem, which is a sticking point.
“That is an issue to be resolved between those parties and certainly will have an effect on the plan as currently drawn,” he said. “I do support providing good quality, safe housing. There have been stories and rumors for several years regarding this project. When I hear consensus from all the impacted parties I will re-evaluate my position.”
Renee Bloom, executive director of the Keuka Housing Council, said the project includes a large apartment building with 40 units. Also planned are four eight-unit townhomes.
“This is for working people who can afford these units,” said Bloom, noting the council is partnering with the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency, which will provide a full-time counselor and social worker. “There is a huge need for people coming out of jail and dealing with drug abuse and alcoholism. We are trying to take care of a problem, not create a problem.”
Bloom said plans for the $25 million project also include 10 single-family homes priced between $200,000 and $250,000. Chrisanntha Construction would be the likely developer, and hundreds of people could work on the project.
“This is about Yates County residents getting jobs,” she said. “This is the right thing for our community. We need housing desperately in this area.”
Several legislators who voted to support the project agreed.
“I voted in favor ... basically because of the serious need in Yates County and Penn Yan for affordable housing,” Tim Cutler said. “The town and village have some issues to resolve, but from a county point of view the need is real.”
“The Penn Yan community needs more affordable housing,” Dan Banach added. “Our community is growing and we need places for people to live.”
While he voted to support the project, Legislator Terry Button said the dissenting voters can’t be discounted.
“I would hope Ms. Bloom and the Council take their concerns into account. They are very real and very factual,” Button said. “If we want people to have jobs and support their families, we need to have good housing.”
Jerusalem Supervisor Jamie Sisson said while the town has not formally rejected annexation, he would like to see it keep water and sewer rights. He noted that an annexation of land at Indian Pines from the town to the village decades ago cost the town about $1.7 million in fees and taxes.
“I am very disappointed in the mayor and Keuka Housing Council. They’ve been working on this project for about two and a half years and just contacted us. We’ve been out of the loop for a long time,” Sisson said. “They want us to give away this land for virtually nothing. I just think it’s bad business. This could be a win-win for all. We are the most important entity here.”
“Jerusalem has not been kept out of it,” said Penn Yan Mayor Leigh MacKerchar. “We have discussed it with them, but they seem to be opposed. They will have to make a decision one way or the other.”