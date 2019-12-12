BENTON — The Humane Society of Yates County is taking part in a national pet adoption event Friday and Saturday to coincide with the holiday season.
“Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” is organized nationally by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The Yates shelter, on Route 14A, has participated in past Bissell events.
“We are honored to once again partner with Bissell,” said Bonnie Brewer, the society’s executive director. “We will have plenty of available cats and kittens to go home and we are looking forward to making those connections happen. As always, visitors are very welcome.”
Brewer said if people are interested in adopting a dog, they should go to the shelter as soon as possible. The humane society does not encourage same-day dog adoptions, and people who want to adopt a dog are urged to contact the humane society at (315) 536-6094 or visit yateshumane.org.
The society will be open for the adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Adoptions for $25 or less will be offered at all participating shelters. Brewer said the normal cost for Yates County adoptions are $100 for cats and $175 for dogs, but the Bissell foundation, a Michigan-based nonprofit, is picking up the cost for anything above $25 to encourage adoption and relieve overcrowded shelters.
All adoptable pets will be microchipped and spayed or neutered. Officials remind people that adopting a pet is a long-term commitment.
“To permanently end the homeless pet problem, everyone across the country needs to understand that there are beautiful, worthy animals in shelters who should be the first choice when bringing a pet into your home,” said Cathy Bissell, the foundation’s founder. “You will get the most loving pet who will literally change your life because it’s so grateful to be loved. I want every person to know they can be part of the solution if they adopt a shelter pet.”
Bissell “Empty the Shelters” events have found homes for nearly 27,000 pets since the program’s inception in 2016.