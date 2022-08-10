PENN YAN — Yates County residents who served in the military during wartime will be getting a bigger property tax break starting in 2024.
The county Legislature, at its Monday meeting, unanimously approved a local law that increases property tax exemptions for veterans. The current exemptions date back to 2008.
The maximum exemptions will now be $24,000 for wartime veterans, up from $15,000; an additional $16,000 for veterans in a combat zone, up from $10,000; and $80,000 for disabled veterans, up from $50,000.
For example, a disabled veteran whose home is assessed at $100,000 would only have to pay taxes on $20,000, according to county Administrator Nonie Flynn.
Meghan Kincaid, the county’s director of real property taxes, noted those numbers are maximum exemptions. The actual exemptions are based on a percentage formula for a property’s assessed value.
Kincaid added that veterans’ exemptions are approved by town assessors, and the deadline to apply each year is March 1. The new exemptions will not take effect until the January 2024 tax bills, because it is past the March 1 (2022) deadline to apply for 2023 property taxes.
Nevertheless, county legislators applauded passage of the local law. While it applies only to county taxes for now, towns and villages can follow suit.
“We are glad to be able to do this for our military veterans,” Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church said.
Kincaid said veterans who are approved for an exemption do not need to reapply each year unless their disability rating changes, or there is a change in residency or property ownership.
“Veterans who are already receiving the exemption do not need to do anything to receive the additional savings,” Kincaid said.
In other county business:
• TRIBUTE — The Legislature approved a resolution honoring Dr. John Cooley, who recently resigned after seven-plus years on the Yates County Community Services Board.
Cooley has been a doctor for more than 50 years, practicing in Dundee for more than three decades. He was Dundee’s school physician for 28 years.
Cooley was also a county coroner for eight years and involved in the Yates County Family Planning Center. He also served on the board of directors for Clinton Crest Manor and Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.
“Dr. Cooley has had a huge impact in our community,” Legislator Carlie Chilson said. “He will be missed.”