PENN YAN — The proliferation of solar energy projects in Yates County, some on what is considered prime farmland, has drawn the attention of the county Legislature.
At their meeting earlier this month, legislators unanimously approved a resolution encouraging landowners to use “marginal lands” when selling or leasing property for large-scale solar arrays. The resolution also asks landowners to reach out to the county Soil & Water Conservation District for advice.
“Changing the land use from farming to solar will help satisfy the state’s desired need for increased electric use,” Legislator Carlie Chilson said in an email to the Times. “However, there is great concern about the reduction of land for farming as it will impact our ability to feed our families locally and throughout the state, as we cannot eat solar panels.”
Chilson referred questions to Colby Petersen, district manager at Yates County Soil & Water, who wrote the resolution.
“I understand that how people use their land is up to them, but I balance that with the greater good,” Petersen said. “Thousands of acres are being used for solar arrays and some are being put on prime soil.”
According to 2017 statistics, the market value of agricultural products grown in Yates County was more than $114 million. While total agricultural land in the county is approximately 115,000 acres, more than 74,500 acres is considered “prime soil.” That accounts for 34% of all land in the county.
Large-scale solar arrays typically require five to seven acres of cleared, flat and dry land for every megawatt of power they generate. County officials said the rural character of Yates, affordable real estate prices, the presence of high-voltage transmission lines, and state energy policies will continue to attract siting of large solar arrays on farmland.
Petersen points to a pair of proposed projects in Benton as areas of concern. One is a five-megawatt project near North Flat Street and Bellona Station Road that would take up approximately 23.5 acres of land considered prime farm soil when there is 19 acres of non-prime land available.
The other is a five-megawatt proposal off Route 14A, just north of Horning’s Greenhouse, on what Petersen said is “100% prime” land.
The applicant for both projects is Saturn Power of Ontario, Canada. The projects were on Thursday’s Yates County Planning Board agenda, but county Planner Jeff Ayers said discussions were postponed based on questions from Soil & Water.
Ayers added that the Benton Planning Board will also need to approve the projects before they go forward.
Petersen said the towns of Benton and Torrey have good farmland as do the nearby Ontario County towns of Geneva, Seneca, and Gorham. He said other land in Yates County with a high clay content would be better for solar projects.
“I’ve heard through the grapevine that solar companies are leasing land at $1,500 to $1,700 per acre (per year) but are buying land at $18,000 or more per acre. I’ve heard up to $50,000,” Petersen said. “We are just asking landowners to reach out to our office and perhaps pump the brakes and listen to others, not just a salesman.”
Petersen added that a large-scale solar project in Torrey will be sending power to the New York State Electric & Gas grid, meaning a project at the former county landfill in Torrey has been stalled because NYSEG can’t take more solar energy at this time.
“That means 30 acres of landfill land that could be put to good use isn’t. Some companies are targeting good farmland,” Petersen said. “There is really no teeth in the Legislature resolution. It’s just a suggestion.”
The Legislature backed the landfill solar project two years ago, along with one at the former county landfill in Potter. County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the Potter project will not go forward due to several factors.
“The Torrey landfill solar project is on hold, waiting on NYSEG capacity,” Flynn said. “We do not intend to scrap it at this time.”