PENN YAN — The chairman of the Yates County Legislature has been honored by the New York State Association of Counties for completing its County Government Institute.
Doug Paddock was recognized during a graduation ceremony Thursday at the NYSAC fall seminar in Sullivan County.
The institute's educational program is a collaboration between NYSAC and Cornell University to provide training to county leaders. Curriculum includes required courses on building consensus, financial management, ethics, management, and the foundations of county government.
"The County Government Institute helped me to gain perspective on how to manage situations that occur within county government and to improve on processes and approaches to better serve our constituents," Paddock said.
Paddock has been a member of the Yates County Legislature since 1988. He has chaired multiple legislative committees, including Human Services and Finance. He also chaired the ad hoc building committee that oversaw the $29.9 million design, construction and renovation of the county’s office building and courthouse in Penn Yan.
After his retirement from a full-time engineering department position in a large corporation, Paddock was elected Legislature chairman last year.
Empowering county leaders to engage in civil and constructive dialogue on the challenges they face, the County Government Institute serves as a platform throughout the state to meet and discuss the unique issues of county government.
"County leaders graduate from the institute’s vigorous curriculum equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the increasing demands of local government leadership — now and in the future,” said Stephen Acquario, NYSAC's executive director.
Sullivan County Legislator Scott Samuelson, NYSAC president, encourages county leaders to participate in the institute coursework, which focuses on working collaboratively to learn and develop solutions to the challenges facing local government officials.
"Graduating from the County Government Institute demonstrates a commitment to excellence in public service at the local level,” Samuelson said.
Institute courses are offered at NYSAC's fall seminar, the organization's annual legislative conference in January, and finance school in May. Elected and appointed county officials can register for the institute and actively participate in its programs, policy forums and informational sessions.
For more information about the County Government Institute, see nysac.org/cgi.