PENN YAN — As expected, the Yates County Legislature unanimously approved the 2023 county budget after a public hearing Thursday evening.
The $52 million budget is a nearly 14% hike in spending from the current budget of $45.6 million. A major reason for the increase is $3 million being put into a reserve fund for a planned building that will house the county highway department, office of emergency services, and public health department.
That building will be off Route 14A in the hamlet of Benton Center, where the highway department is now.
The budget also includes a $2 million contribution for a fieldhouse at the Yates County Community Center off North Main Street in Penn Yan.
Next year’s property tax levy will be $15.9 million, a $600,000 decrease from the current levy. County Administrator Nonie Flynn noted that other revenues are up significantly including sales tax, occupancy tax, and state and federal aid.
The 2023 property tax rate will be $4.96 per $1,000 of assessed property value, a 55-cent decrease from this year. Flynn said the county’s tax rate has dropped for eight straight years and next year’s rate will be the lowest since 2012.